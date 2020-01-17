The Schitt's Creek cast knows each other really well, unsurprisingly

Annie Murphy, Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Jimmy Fallon Photo : Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

With the sixth and final season of Canadian stealth hit comedy Schitt’s Creek currently airing in America on Pop TV (and reruns cementing its cult hit status on Netflix), the cast assembled in slightly less than their Rose family finery on Thursday’s Tonight Show. (Note that Fallon, wary of the FCC, one supposes, still holds up a title card for the series every time anyone say s “Schitt’s Creek,” since American TV is a silly, silly place.) Not that Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy didn’t look great (Eugene’s salt-and-pepper mane remains glorious, and O’Hara’s heels could pierce a tank), it’s just that nobody was sporting over-the-top couture or elaborate wigs. (As far as we know, anyway.)

Telling Fallon about being the little Canadian series-that-could, the Levys—father and son—told tales of how they’re still star-struck on the red carpets they’re suddenly invited to (Murphy says the admiring touch of “ethereal,” “gazelle-like” Schitt’s fan Nicole Kidman undid Dan), and how people have finally stopped sending Eugene unasked-for suggestive free apple pie in restaurants. (Sort of a mixed blessing there, according to Dan.) Tight-lipped about spoilers for this final season, nobody was spilling about whether the formerly one-percent Rose clan will ever leave their unwillingly adopted rural home town when the series concludes later this year, but, for fans of expertly cringe-worthy, slyly heartfelt Canadian character comedy, the it’s clear which way things ought to go.



Jimmy Fallon, being Jimmy Fallon, couldn’t resist having his four guests play some party game or other, making things sillier by prefacing his Schitt’s Creek trivia by noting that the four “have gotten pretty close” during the run of the show. You know, and because SCTV legends Eugene and Catherine have been working together since, oh, the early 1970s. Oh, and Dan and Eugene are father and son. Still, the game itself was pretty adorable, as each took turns wearing noise-cancelling headphones while the others tried to come up with the right answers about Eugene’s biggest pet peeve on set (don’t get his hair wet for an entire episode), what made Catherine break hardest (Daniel’s David desperately hawking cosmetics while slathered in bronzer), and Dan’s first job (dropped off unceremoniously in front of a Gap Kids with the admonition not to come home without an application). Murphy was the only one who threw a wrench into the works, but that’s because she remembered that— “lovely Canadian girl” or not, as O’Hara pronounced her—she and Dan did get heated once, fighting about which crappy pizza chain was best. A taste test settled the argument, because that’s the sort of thing you do for fun in Schitt’s Creek, apparently.