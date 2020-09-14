The Scare Me trailer's got some scary stories to tell in the dark

Photo : Shudder

“Werewolves have guns... get revenge?” Not the most fleshed-out idea for one’s debut novel, but such is the plight of Scare Me’s Fred (Josh Ruben) , a flailing horror writer who finds his sense of self-worth threatened when he casually connects with Fanny (You’re The Worst’s Aya Cash), a best-selling author. Holed up in a cabin with no power, the pair challenge each other to tell ghost stories as a bemused pizza delivery guy (Saturday Night Live’s Chris Redd) gobbles it all up. As the night grows darker, so, too, do the stories.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Ruben, Scare Me delighted upon its Sundance premiere. Now, ahead of its October premiere on Shudder, the streamer has shared a new trailer that highlights the film’s comedy while teasing its eerie underpinnings . Check it out below.

Scare Me hits Shudder on October 1.