It’s been nearly two years since the arrival of Avengers: Endgame, the film that saw writers and directors Joe and Anthony Russo land—to generally rave acclaim—the ending of a story that they and numerous others had spent the better part of a decade, untold hours of human creativity, and ginormous, roiling cauldrons of money telling. It was, by any metric, a career-topping achievement, which is probably a little bit worrying when you’d still like to, y’know, continue to have a career.

Now, after a brief, extremely explicable break, the Russos are back, with Apple TV+ releasing the first teaser today for their first film since Endgame wrapped, an adaptation of Nico Walker’s 2018 crime novel Cherry. But while many of the hallmarks of the Russo Style are seemingly absent from the short (weirdly truncated) clip—with nary a magic glove or Important Rock in sight—they do have one familiar face on hand. (And one slightly less familiar haircut.)

Yep, that’s Tom Holland as a young man signing up for the U.S. military, a career choice that will presumably keep him in good health and stand—wait, no, whoops, we just took a peek at the book’s Wikipedia summary, and it decidedly will not. In any case, it’s interesting as always to see Holland play against type (as he did last year, with Antonio Campos’ The Devil All The Time.) From the tease, it’s a bit hard to pin down the film’s tone, but we’ll probably see more as the movie’s 2021 release date creeps closer.