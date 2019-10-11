The Romancing The Stone vibes are strong in Disney's first Jungle Cruise trailer

Roll your eyes at Jungle Cruise all you want, but the first time Disney turned one of its rides into a movie it spawned a franchise, a genuinely iconic Johnny Depp character, a Michael Bolton resurgence, and billions of dollars. It helps that the movie, a sweaty, kid-friendly blend of Romancing The Stone and Indiana Jones, boasts an all-star cast led by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, as well as a capable director in Jaume Collet-Serra. Sure, it’s a little weird seeing the dude behind the genuinely gross House Of Wax remake and that freaky-ass Orphan helm a Disney tentpole, but he proved he can handle waterlogged adventure with 2016's The Shallows, so, hey, why not?

Set in the early 20th century, the film finds Blunt’s Indy-like adventurer hiring Johnson’s jocular boat captain for a trip down the Amazon “in search of a tree believed to have healing powers.” Along the way, they’ll contend with a German expedition that may or may not be led by a mustached Jesse Plemons.

Advertisement

See the trailer below.

Jungle Cruise sails into your cynical heart on July 24, 2020.