The Rock wrestles a jaguar and outruns a torpedo in the new Jungle Cruise trailer

Screenshot : Disney ( YouTube )

Jungle Cruise is the latest ride Disney hopes to turn in a multi-billionaire live-action franchise, and, if that depresses you, at least comfort yourself that we’re not getting a Ricky Gervais-led riff on Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride . In all honesty, though, this latest trailer for the adventure film looks as fun as its predecessor, which introduced us to Dwayne Johnson’s grimy, muscled boat captain, Emily Blunt’s curious explorer, and Jesse Plemons’ haughty, aristocratic villain. Also, it’s directed by The Shallows’ Jaume Collet-Serra, who once impaled the skull of Paris Hilton.

Set in the early 20th century, the family-friendly film follows its characters “ into a jungle to find the Tree of Life which is believed to possess healing powers. All the while, the trio must fight against dangerous wild animals and a competing German expedition.”

Advertisement

Those wild animals here take the form of a snarling jaguar, which Johnson fends off with his bare hands and ( presumably) a People’s Elbow . He also spars with some kind of amorphous, axe-wielding humanoid, which makes us think this whole adventure is going to go the bonkers way of the Uncharted franchise in its third act.

Watch the new trailer below.

The impressive supporting cast includes Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, and Paul Giamatti, who, as you’ll see in the below picture, arrives with a parrot on his shoulder. That will be funny!

Anyways, Jungle Cruise sets sail on July 24.