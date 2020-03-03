Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
The robot uprising is animated in this trailer for the Phil Lord and Chris Miller-produced Connected

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: YouTube

Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie, Clone High) produced this new Sony animated comedy, which follows a tech-saturated family on a road trip as a robot uprising threatens to spur some kind of apocalypse. It comes from relative newcomer Mike Rianda, a former creative director on Gravity Falls, but features an eclectic voice cast that includes Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, and Danny McBride, who’s being forced to clean up that potty mouth for once.

Of course, as the below trailer makes clear, Connected is really about prioritizing the connections we have in our own lives, as all McBride’s patriarch wants is for his family to ditch their devices at the dinner table for once. But it’s during a car ride to the college of Jacobson’s Katie that, thanks to a new line of autonomous “helper bots,” everyone’s electronics begin turning against them and, yadda yadda, human bonds, etc. That pug is cute, though!

Connected hits theaters on September 18.

