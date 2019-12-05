The Robinsons are still lost in this trailer for Lost In Space's second season

“That Robot is the key to everyone’s survival.” So says Parker Posey’s Dr. Smith in the new trailer for Lost In Space’s second season, and so sets up the thrust of the Netflix series’ new adventure.

Though they begin this new batch of episodes stranded on an ocean planet, the Robinson clan will navigate a number of disparate landscapes—each brimming with stampeding creatures and Stranger Things-adjacent “ monsters” —in their search for the alien so aptly named Robot.

Here’s a proper synopsis:

There’s more danger — and adventure — ahead for the Robinson family! With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith and the always charming Don West, to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists. But they quickly find all is not as it seems. A series of incredible new threats and unexpected discoveries emerge as they look for the key to finding Robot and safe passage to Alpha Centauri. They will stop at nothing to keep their family safe... survival is a Robinson specialty after all.

Lost In Space’s 10-episode sophomore outing touches down in its entirety on Christmas Eve, ensuring that the nerdiest of families will have something to settle down with after opening their presents.

Watch the trailer above and see a poster for the season below.