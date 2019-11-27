The Rise Of The Skywalker actor whose script ended up on eBay fesses up

Was it Daisy? Adam? Billie ? Was it Anthony Daniels? Or Billy Dee Williams? We simply must know who left their Rise Of The Skywalker script under their bed, resulting in a housekeeper trying to peddle the pages for a measly $84 (or thereabouts) on eBay. Was it you, Oscar Isaac ? It was definitely Oscar Isaac.

Upon further review, w e would like to offer an apology to Oscar Isaac for baselessly accusing him of leaving his Rise Of The Skywalker script under his bed. He didn’t do that. He probably memorized it and burned it in a ceremonial pyre of defective Porgs like everyone else . It was actually, per Entertainment Weekly, John Boyega, who’s played R esistance fighter Finn for three movies now . He should know better , but he has a very good reason for how it happened.

“It was me!” he said on Wednesday’s Good Morning America. “Let me tell you how this went down. It was actually from my apartment, I was moving apartments, and I left my script under my bed. I’m leaving in the morning and [figured that] when I leave I’ll take it [with me]. But then my boys came over, and we started partying a little bit, and then the script just stayed there. And then a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds the script, and puts it on eBay for like [$84].”

He was “partying a little bit.” It happens; Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher partied a lot bit during The Empire Strikes Back. But, hey, security’s a bit tighter now than it was in the ‘80s, when terrified fans had fewer places to shriek about the specter of spoilers.

“It was scary, man,” Boyega added . “ I got calls every — even Mickey Mouse called me, ‘What did you do?!’ But it all worked out in the end.” (Though n ot, we imagine, for that housekeeper, whose ashes we imagine have joined the countless others scattered throughout Disney World.)

