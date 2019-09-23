Photo: Disney

Few things have a worse track record in the Star Wars universe than finding out the backstory of a villain. The prequels made Darth Vader a petulant teenager, tie-in books revealed that the Emperor is named “Sheev,” and The Last Jedi cut Snoke in half before we could find out anything about him (a clever inversion of this trope, actually, if you buy into the argument that The Last Jedi is a very, very good Star Wars movie). Comic book writer Charles Soule seems to be aware of this history, because he’s heading into his new gig writing The Rise Of Kylo Ren—which is going to provide some backstory for Ben Solo—with some expectations about how his story might be received.

As reported by CBR, Soule recently appeared at Fan Expo Toronto and explained that some Star Wars jobs like this can be a “great time” since you get to play in the “sandbox” of that universe, but others involve a lot of pressure because Lucasfilm hands over “an incredibly key piece of the overall mythology that you have to nail.” He went on to tell the fans in attendance, “You guys would not be very happy with me if I screw this up, and everyone here might not be very happy with the choices that I made.” In other words, he’ll be in trouble if does a bad job, but also he’ll be in trouble if Star Wars fans don’t like the stuff he does with Kylo Ren. We know the story involves his training with Snoke and the still-mysterious Knights Of Ren (which were mentioned in The Force Awakens but have been absent ever since), so this comic is going to involve some important origin stuff that people have been wanting to see for Kylo Ren since that first Disney movie came out.

Advertisement

That being said, it’s a comic. If there’s stuff that people really don’t like, they can just ignore and defer to the established canon of the films anyway.