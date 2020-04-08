Screenshot : YouTube

Quibi may not be off to the most auspicious start, but that hasn’t deterred the Reno County Sheriff’s D epartment, the platform’s resident law enforcement veterans , from doing some version of their job . (Whether or not they’re doing it well remains to be seen, but we can probably guess.) P resented with the unique challenges dictated by the current state of the worl d, the fumbling fuzz are turning to Zoom for some of their professional needs. Surely the distance won’t prevent them from achieving the same level of productivity and dignity they’ve always maintained. Thankfully, Lieutenant Dangle hasn’t figured out how to activate backgrounds yet.

For the next three days, Quibi and the cast of Reno 911! will be “testing out” Zoom briefings in an effort to comply with national social distancing measures. As you can see below, the team—seemingly comprised solely of people who have never video chatted with anyone before —is mainly focused on getting its bearings for now. But by day three, we’re confident that Wiegel will have figured out how to set up a feed specifically for her cats.

After six season on Comedy Central, Reno 911! is heading to Quibi for a bite-sized , but presumably mighty revival with the entirety of the original cast. There’s still no set premiere date, but per the budding streaming platform, it is “coming soon.”