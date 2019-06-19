Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

There is never really a bad time of the year for a healthy dose of power-pop, but summers were seemingly made for relentless guitar riffs, upbeat tempos, and confident declarations of youthful love that may or may not last. Basically, now is the perfect time for the L.A.-based quartet The Regrettes to announce their second album, How Do You Love? Per a recent press release, the band, led by 18-year-old frontwoman Lydia Night, will release the 15-track album August 9. If you’re super psyched, you can actually pre-order the album now. In conjunction with the announcement they released the video for its first plucky single, “I Dare You.” Check out the quick shot of cotton candy hues and solid choreography below.

North American fans (and those willing to make the trip, technically) have the opportunity to experience the feel-good tunes in person when The Regrettes embark on their tour, starting in July. The band recently announced the fall dates attached to The How Do You Love Tour, rounding out a three month-long journey that ends in Pomona, CA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 21, and you can check out their full schedule (including additional appearances) below.

Advertisement

The How Do You Love Tour

7/10 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriets

7/20 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

7/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

7/23 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

7/24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Bronze Peacock

7/26 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

7/27 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite

7/28 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

7/30 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

8/1 – Albany, NY – The Hollow

8/2 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom (Leopard Lounge)

8/3 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

8/4 – Columbus, OH – The Basement

8/6 – Cincinnati, OH – Madison Live

8/7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Funhouse

8/9 – Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade

8/10 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

9/19 –San Diego, CA – Music Box

9/20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

9/20-22 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival

9/22 –Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

9/24 –Austin, TX – The Parish

9/25 –Dallas, TX – Club Dada

9/27 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

9/28 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell)

9/29 – Raleigh, NC – Motorco

10/1 – Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall

10/3 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom*

10/5 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry at the Fillmore

10/6 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

10/8 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

10/9 – Detroit, MI – Loving Touch

10/11 – Chicago, IL – Metro

10/12 – Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam

10/15 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

10/16 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

10/18 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

10/19 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House