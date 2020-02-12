The Real Housewives Of New York are back, right after they're done peeing in this corn field

It’s been a while since we’ve checked in on the Real Housewives Of New York. As the twelfth season looms ahead , what’s up with the boozy ladies of the east coast ? Judging from the trailer that dropped today, they are steeped in their usual chaos and have given up any sense of decorum. (W hich actually could have happened some time ago. Again, it’s been a while.) Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer are all still on board, and welcome new cast member Leah McSweeney, who Bravo dubiously dubs a “streetwear pioneer .” Luann’s done with her probation, Ramona is still on the lookout for love, and Tinsley flirts with an old flame. Sonja is “living her best life!” enthuses Bravo, while Dorinda appears to be our problem child this season, as “tensions reach an all-time high. ” T hat is certainly saying something, especially without Bethenny around. This season will also include a group trip to Mexico (naturally).

As if there isn’t enough madness, there’s a moment where they apparently get lost in a corn maze. Sonja seems to think this is a good time to pop a full-on mid-field squat, on camera. We want to be way more shocked than we are, but f or Sonja, this is pretty on brand. Hey, when nature calls...

The fun/screeching/falling down at the dinner table all returns on April 2 at 9 P.M. Eastern . You may want to start training your liver now to get in shape for those cocktail-infused RHONY viewings, lest you get alcohol poisoning by the time Watch What Happens Live rolls around.