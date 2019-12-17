The quest is the thing in the latest trailer for Pixar's bizarrely high-concept Onward

Screenshot : Onward ( YouTube )

How’s this for a premise: Two teenage elves are left a magic staff by their late father that will resurrect him for day, but, when it doesn’t work, they’re left only with his disembodied legs. The brothers then embark on a mission to, uh , bring back his torso and head, too? This is weird, even for a Pixar movie.

Of course, it also looks disarmingly sweet and effortlessly charming, with Tom Holland and Chris Pratt leading a voice cast that also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, and Mel Rodr iguez. Watch the trailer below.

Onward hits theaters on March 6, 2020 .