The quest is the thing in the latest trailer for Pixar's bizarrely high-concept Onward

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: Onward (YouTube)

How’s this for a premise: Two teenage elves are left a magic staff by their late father that will resurrect him for day, but, when it doesn’t work, they’re left only with his disembodied legs. The brothers then embark on a mission to, uh, bring back his torso and head, too? This is weird, even for a Pixar movie.

Of course, it also looks disarmingly sweet and effortlessly charming, with Tom Holland and Chris Pratt leading a voice cast that also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, and Mel Rodriguez. Watch the trailer below.

Onward hits theaters on March 6, 2020.

