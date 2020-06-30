Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

The Queer Eye gang meets their match in goddamned Gritty in this new Netflix short

anandypaul
Andrew Paul
Filed to:queer eye
queer eyegrittyNetflixnhl
4
Save
Illustration for article titled The iQueer Eye /igang meets their match in goddamned Gritty in this new Netflix short
Photo: Netflix

After five tear-jerking seasons on Netflix, is there anyone who can’t be improved by the Queer Eye crew? The revived Fab Five have helped reinvent dozens of lucky nominees over the past few years, but what happens when they encounter an utterly perfect individual—one who needs no change, because they are a vessel of pure, unhinged goodness let loose upon the world? Enter: Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty.

Advertisement

Fuckin’ Gritty.

While officials finalize the logistical nightmare that undoubtedly is the upcoming NHL season, it leaves a lot of free time for those in the league waiting to return to the ice. After being nominated by close friend, the Philly Frenetic Fanatic, the Queer Eye boys met up with the large, overly orange, potential leftist provocateur to give some of their standard life coaching and style tips, only to quickly realize that Gritty needs absolutely nothing changed about him.

Advertisement

Check out the new mini-episode below for some wholesome goodness this morning—including Jonathan’s sweet moves on the rink.

The Philly season of Queer Eye is available to stream on Netflix now.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

G/O Media may get a commission
Save up to 20% on Western Digital and SanDisk microSD Cards, Hard Drives, Flash Drives, and More, Today Only
SanDisk 128GB microSD Card for Nintendo Switch
Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation suit against sexual assault accusers

Will Ferrell on the origins of "Jaja Ding Dong," Eurovision Song Contest's catchiest cut

Come bask in one of the most agonizing videos in internet history

Harley Quinn's second season rides off into a gorgeous, well-earned sunset