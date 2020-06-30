Photo : Netflix

After five tear-jerking seasons on Netflix, is there anyone who can’t be improved by the Queer Eye crew? The revived Fab Five have helped reinvent dozens of lucky nominees over the past few years, but what happens when they encounter an utterly perfect individual—one who needs no change, because they are a vessel of pure, unhinged goodness let loose upon the world? Enter: Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty.

Fuckin’ Gritty.



While officials finalize the logistical nightmare that undoubtedly is the upcoming NHL season, it leaves a lot of free time for those in the league waiting to return to the ice. After being nominated by close friend, the Philly Frenetic Fanatic, the Queer Eye boys met up with the large, overly orange, potential l eftist provocateur to give some of their standard life coaching and style tips, only to quickly realize that Gritty needs absolutely nothing changed about him.

Check out the new mini-epi sode below for some wholesome goodness this morning—including Jonathan’s sweet moves on the rink.

The Philly season of Queer Eye is available to stream on Netflix now.

