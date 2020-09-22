The premise is simple: People wearing headphones in movies, but they're listening to podcasts

Photo : Wilson Webb/Sony

It’s honestly wild that bands keep releasing new albums—Fleet Foxes, for example, dropped a new LP just this morning—when everybody collectively gave up on music following the premiere of Serial. Everybody you see walking down the sidewalk wearing headphones is listening to My Favorite Murder or Reply All or Chapo Trap House or a show where guys talk about bad movies. As such, filmmaker Andrew Norton sought to make some beloved films more realistic by replacing the outdated songs blaring through the headphones of movie characters with podcasts, the only thing people listen to anymore.

Advertisement

It begins, as you might guess , with Baby Driver, whose titular hero gets amped for heists to the dulcet tones of Sarah Koenig.

Advertisement

Norton also gives us Jake Gyllenhaal gyrating to the New York Times’ Michael Barbaro, as well as Zach Braff falling for Natalie Portman as StartUp’s Alex Blumberg rambles in his ear. Beautiful.

Advertisement

The best of these, however, isn’t American Psycho’s Patrick Bateman zoning out to Wiretap, but rather Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Chris Pratt losing his absolute shit to the opening moments of Alex Jones’ Infowars ( a subtle dig, we imagine, at Pratt’s right-leaning politics) .

Advertisement

Do we miss music? Sometimes. But then we remember that there’s a podcast about the weird Jeremy Renner app coming out and we feel a whole lot better.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com