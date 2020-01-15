The plot synopsis for Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch has appeared in a dispatch from French Amazon

Photo : Lars Niki ( Getty Images )

The use of dispatch in the above headline may not be entirely accurate, but it’s 2020 and Trump is still our overlord and the Democrats are eating themselves again and science has confirmed that yes, your cat will fancy feast on your corpse when you die, so let us have this. Earlier today, a wild rumor appeared on Film Twitter, suggesting that Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch would be a two-parter clocking in at four hours. As IndieWire reports, the rumor originated with IMDb and was swiftly debunked by Fox Searchlight, which is distributing Anderson’s highly-anticipated new film. But all is on lost in Anderson-land today, as IndieWire also uncovered plot synopsis for the film that not only confirms previous reports regarding the project’s anthology style, but has also yielded a release date of May 21—heavily implying a premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.



The synopsis and release date come from Amazon France, where a hardcover version of the screenplay for The French Dispatch is currently available for pre-order:

The French Dispatch is the European edition of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun – a factual, weekly report on the subjects of world politics, the arts (high and low), fashion, fancy cuisine/fine drink, and diverse stories of human-interest set in faraway quartiers. On the death of the Editor –in-Chief, the editorial staff decide to publish a last, memorial edition highlighting the three best stories which appeared over the ten-year existence of the magazine. The stories involve an artist sentenced to life imprisonment for a double homicide; student riots, and a kidnapping resolved by a chef.

Previous reports indicated that perhaps some of the film was shot in black-and-white and might be animated, and based on the anthology concept, those reports may still be accurate. The French Dispatch stars Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan (the unofficial cinematic trilogy every soft boy dreams of), Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Léa Seydoux, Kate Winslet, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Rupert Friend, and a bunch of other names you can find on IMDb (just don’t trust the runtimes).

Should The French Dispatch premiere at Cannes, which seems very likely, the film will almost definitely hit theaters before the end of the year.