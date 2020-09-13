The Parks And Recreation cast in 2013 Photo : Jason Kempin ( Getty Images )

About a week ago, we heard that the cast of The Princess Bride (plus director Rob Reiner and all-around fun guy Patton Oswalt) would be getting together for a virtual table read of the classic movie in order to raise money for the Democratic Party Of Wisconsin—you know, the group that was largely ignored for a few elections, allowing the Republicans to assume unchecked power, gerrymander the fuck out of the state to create perfect little right-wing havens, impose restrictive new voting laws, gut unions, fall for laughably terrible schemes from a Taiwanese tech manufacturing company, and ultimately hand the state over to Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Now, recognizing the importance of not letting that happen again, the Parks And Recreation cast has followed The Princess Bride’s lead and will also be getting together for a fundraising event.

Billed as a “town hall” rather than a table read or general reunion (because town halls always went so well on Parks And Recreation, and also the cast just did a reunion), the event—via Deadline—will feature Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Nick Offerman, Jim O’Heir, series co-creator Michael Schur and “special guests” (so… Ben Schwartz and Jon Glaser?) holding a virtual Q&A. The event will be held on September 17, and you’ll need to pay at least $1 to see it, with more information available over at this link.

Of course, with so much of the cast on board, we can’t help but wonder why they didn’t get all of the cast on board. Chris Pratt’s all buff and churchy now, so he’s probably either voting Republican or just wants everyone to get along and won’t vote for anyone, but what are Rob Lowe and Rashida Jones doing during this pandemic that’s so important? Is it because their characters moved to Michigan and there’s probably some rivalry between the two states over which one has the most hauntingly remote and empty upper half? That can’t be it, because otherwise Adam Scott/Ben Wyatt would know not to bring his Minnesota ass to Packer Country. Too bad there isn’t a way to directly ask these important questions and raise money for the good people of Wisconsin (not to be confused with the bad people of Wisconsin, of which there are many). Oh well.