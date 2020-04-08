The Others is getting a modern remake

Screenshot : The Others ( YouTube

Almost 20 years after its release, The Others remains a modern horror classic. According to Deadline, Alejandro Amenábar’s haunting film is up for a remake—with a contemporary twist. Released in 2001, the original film centers on Grace (Nicole Kidman), a mother struggling to care for her two sickly children on the English coast while awaiting the return of her husband, who is fighting in World War II. The religious Grace is extremely protective of her children, both of whom are stricken with a mysterious ailment which causes a painful sensitivity to sunlight. The arrival of a trio of servants kicks off a series of increasingly supernatural and terrifying occurrences, leading to the unraveling of Grace and the emergence of her family’s secrets. Kidman received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the film, which grossed over $200 million worldwide.



Sentient Entertainment, which also produced David Cronenberg’s Maps To The Stars, acquired the remake rights for The Others. The studio is also behind the upcoming adaptation of Losing Clementine, starring Jessica Chastain. Per the report, Sentient is planning to “reinvent and modernize” the narrative of The Others, though it’s unclear exactly what that would entail. All we can do is hope that it has nothing to do with this awful pandemic.