Joker is the one getting extremely long standing ovations lately, but it’s not the only clown-related DC Comics movie that Warner Bros. has in the works. There’s also Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn), which is technically a spin-off of the Suicide Squad movie (and maybe a prequel to James Gunn’s Suicide Squad movie?), and WB has just dropped a trailer for it—though there’s an appropriately mad twist for a movie about Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. See, Warner Bros. has another clown-related movie that’s in theaters this weekend, and in a fun bit of corporate synergy, the only way to see the Birds Of Prey teaser is by seeing it in front of It: Chapter Two in theaters.

The justification for this is that the Birds Of Prey trailer opens on an It gag, with the WB and DC logos being surrounded by a handful of big, red Pennywise-style balloons. Then, Harley Quinn shows up with a big hammer, smashes the balloons, and notes that she’s “so fucking over clowns.” Get it? Her abusive boyfriend is a clown (sorry, Hot Topic shoppers, but their relationship is fucked up), and the movie this trailer is attached to is about a clown! After that, there are some quick shots of Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress and Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary, plus the tagline “Prey For Gotham,” which is pretty good. Unfortunately, there’s absolutely no way to see the trailer for yourself without sitting down in a theater for the It sequel, which is why we couldn’t see it for ourselves and had to read about it from, oh, let’s say Variety.

Advertisement

So… go see It: Chapter Two if you want to see a tiny glimpse of Birds Of Prey.

There’s no other way to do it.

Alright, are the Warner brothers gone? Because it’s 2019 and the trailer is obviously all over the internet now, so there’s no point in pretending that it’s impossible to see somewhere. Like, right below this. So, if you are a Warner brother (or their Warner sister, Dot), please avert your eyes.