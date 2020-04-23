The Offspring cover Tiger King's "Here Kitty Kitty" with the help of some dancing furries

Photo : The Offspring ( YouTube

We were devastated, though not all that surprised, to learn that the many tiger-themed songs “ performed” by Tiger King’s Joe Exotic in a number of deliciously cheesy videos were actually written and performed by The Clinton Johnson Band. That, however, hasn’t stopped quarantined artists from serving up spirited covers of loony songs like “I Saw A Tiger. ”

Advertisement

The latest to surface is from the enduring alt-rockers of The Offspring, who just dropped their own version of Tiger King’s most controversial cut, “Here Kitty Kitty,” which morbidly luxuriates in the idea that Exotic’s nemesis, Carole Baskin, killed her first husband and fed his rotting flesh to her tigers.

Frontman Dexter Holland and guitarist Noodles strap on masks and keep six feet apart during the cover, while their costumed cohorts wear some furry cat suits we can only assume were dubbed “corona-proof” by Dr. Fauci. (Furries, this is your time!)

Holland and Noodles give the song some pep its comically portentous original didn’t, delivering some rollicking riffs that their googly-eyed backup dancers can’t help but air-guitar along to. Holland, meanwhile, clearly relishes getting to wrap his mouth around lyrics like, “Here kitty, kitty/ You can’t find this taste in the zoo.”

Advertisement

In a statement, the band reveals that the cover was inspired by their wives’ burgeoning desire to feed them to wild animals in this era of isolation:

Hey, Guys! Like many of you, we are going a little stir crazy these days and we wanted to do something fun to put a smile on our faces, and hopefully on some of yours too. This song, Here Kitty Kitty, was originally by the Clinton Johnson band, and *not* by anyone in that recent documentary we all got caught up in. The Offspring wives were group texting recently, and while they all agreed that they truly love their husbands, there are times when they’ve absolutely felt like feeding us to the tigers. In that spirit, we hope you enjoy this random song & video.

Wednesday's Best Deals: Google Nest Thermostat, RAVPower USB-C Charger,... Read on The Inventory

[via Consequence Of Sound]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com