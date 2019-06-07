It would be easy to dismiss last year’s largely forgettable The Nun as just another of the many rote spin-offs made to capitalize on The Conjuring series’ success. This would be a mistake. The movie, which features a demon nun named Valak who looks like a scrapped Marilyn Manson video concept, has had an impact far greater than its quality might suggest.



For proof of this, look no further than a 3 year-old kid named Lucia who’s getting a strong head start on the goth lifestyle through a Valak-themed birthday party.

Advertisement

The photos, each of them a masterpiece that shows the love of a child for a demonic perversion of Christ’s love, were posted by her cousin Andrea who, in an interview at Bored Panda, said she thought the party’s theme “was a joke at first” before learning that “Lucia had insisted on it being based [on] The Nun.” The piece adds that she “saw the movie at her grandmother’s house and insisted on watching all of it,” a choice that must represent one of the biggest landmarks in the annals of “grandparents letting their grandkids do whatever they want.”



Advertisement

Lucia’s party photos have been spreading far and wide, mostly because it—and the birthday girl herself—rule. The photos reached Jordan Peele and, most importantly, Bonnie Aarons, the actor who plays soul-devouring nun and apparent hero to 3 year-olds everywhere, Valak.



Her mom responded to this message to share another, predictably hilarious photo and state the obvious fact that her kid’s a big fan of Aaron’s work.



Advertisement

With Lucia’s birthday party as a first step, we can only imagine what other evil forces from The Conjuring-verse will capture childrens’ imaginations next. Will we soon see a bunch of size-appropriate Annabelle dolls blowing out candles, a cake decorated with a shitty old English ghost who sits around chain-smoking in his armchair, or, perhaps, pint-sized costumes fashioned to look like Ed and Lorraine Warren, the noted fraudsters who’ve inspired horror movies that delight kids and adults alike?



[via Bored Panda]



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com