SpongeBob is one of the most memeable cartoons ever—nay, probably the most memeable thing ever. The latest iteration of the pineapple-dwelling sponge draws its central image from “Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy”—the episode where Patrick pretends to be robbing Spongbob, who’s dressed up as a poor little damsel in distress—and, in each meme, depicts a wide-eyed, motionless Spongebob edited into an outfit that suits the joke. It first started off with a global bent, with one about the French part of Beyoncé’s “Partition” and another about, what else, Communism.



Soon, the wildly relatable edits started to take place. These took events from pop culture, TV, shows, and more, then spun them into this meme and added relevant music behind it. Moments like these really show how much of a hive mind the internet has given people, because odds are if you’re of a certain age you can spot all the references, the memes within this meme, and what it’s trying to convey.

Everything from The Office to Killing Eve to The Act to Game of Thrones was roped in, and each meme was funnier than the last.

Then there’s another category of this meme, where it legitimately feels like the creator reached into the dark recesses of your brain and pulled out the most random, yet striking example they could find. It’s quite creepy, honestly.

It’s barely been a week, but these are everywhere and not, we’re guessing, not going anywhere. Twenty years of episodes, and Spongebob is still the most relevant cartoon out there. Legendary.