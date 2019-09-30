The new Zombieland: Double Tap trailer's got Bill Murray and Monica Lewinsky jokes

Screenshot : Zombieland: Double Tap ( YouTube

Look, we’re excited for Ruben Fleischer’s Zombieland sequel. The original cast—Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin—are back. Luke Wilson and Rosario Dawson are there. And, hell, w e just need more horror comedy. Jesus, though, the movie’s fuck-filled new trailer is a lot, with the meta jokes piling on top of each other like so many undead flesh-sacks . Also, Monica Lewinsky cigar jokes? Come on.

Still, it looks fun as hell.. T here’s guts , monster trucks, weed, and Bill Murray, who—and we can’t tell if this happens within the movie or if it’s just a bit for the trailer—informs Al Roker that his infamous cameo in the original happened because “drugs cost money.”

Watch the trailer above ahead of its opening this Friday.

