The new Walking Dead spin-off is called World Beyond, gets a new teaser and Julia Ormond

Everyone’s probably too busy watching Watchmen or Mr. Robot or Ray Donovan on Sunday nights these days, but The Walking Dead is still shambling along on AMC—and it still has that new spin-off in the works to ensure that we never forget about The Walking Dead over on AMC. Tonight, AMC announced that the new spin-off is called The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and it also released a new teaser featuring stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Torotella and new addition Julia Ormond. She’s apparently playing “the charismatic leader of a large, sophisticated, and formidable force,” which means she’s definitely playing a villain (which this teaser makes abundantly clear). Also, this teaser is weirdly upbeat for an entry in the Walking Dead family of shows, but that’s what you get when a show is rather overtly trying to market itself to a younger, cooler demographic.

