The new Top Gun: Maverick trailer prepares you for turbulence

Screenshot : Top Gun: Maverick ( YouTube

Tom Cruise, continuing to defy the inevitabilities of age and gravity, is back as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the new trailer for Top Gun’s upcoming sequel and, wouldn’t you know it, he’s just as rascally as ever. Unlike our previous look at the film, however, Maverick’s shit-eating grin isn’t the big takeaway here—rather, it’s the film’s aerial stunts, which look to be mighty impressive and, for the queasy, undoubtedly vomit-inducing .

We’re also treated to more looks at the supporting cast, from Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm to young bucks Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Manny Jacinto. Miles Teller even grew a little mustache! His nickname is “ Rooster,” apparently, which makes sense since they called his dad “Goose.” Have these guys never heard of hawks or sparrows?

Here’s a synopsis:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Oblivion’s Joe Kosinski helmed the feature, which touches down on June 26, 2020.