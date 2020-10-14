Screenshot : YouTube

If there’s one thing the internet loves more than superheroes, it’s bodega cats, i.e., the real heroes making the world out there better , doing the work of sitting in old food boxes and looking at you with adorable boredness when you’re buying a soda or a pack of smokes . But what if we told you, dear reader, that the magical realm of video games had finally managed to combine these two topics into one absolutely irresistible, we-guess-we-have-to-play-this-now package?

Enter…Spider-Cat.

Featured in the above Game Informer footage for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the standalone follow-up to 2018's Marvel’s Spider-Man, Spider-Cat is clearly not the hero we deserve—but he is the hero we need, because he is a cat who helps Spider-Man beat up bad guys. That’s in addition to his civilian duties—under the unguessable alter-ego name “Spider-Man, the cat”—of probably chasing mice and also being incredibly adorable while living in a bodega. At first, it seems like he might be simply a source of feline flavor and adorableness, but no, it appears that Miles can genuinely suit up with Spider-Cat in his backpack, who will then help you to dispatch foes. (We can only hope he entirely replaces the earlier game’s gadgets system, trading out web shooters and what have you for laser pointers and treats.)

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (A Spider-Cat Adventure, Featuring Spider-Cat) is set to come out on November 12; it’ll appear on both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5, for which it’ll serve as one of the new console’s most prominent launch titles.