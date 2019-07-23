Photo: Dominique Charriau (Getty Images for Netflix)

In the first season of Stranger Things, Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington started off as a lovable asshole but eventually just became lovable, and he’s become increasingly lovable in each season since then. Also, he did a funny video with Ben Schwartz a few years ago and replaced Ferris Bueller in a pizza commercial. Basically, Joe Keery seems pretty cool. Now he’s apparently a legitimately good musician on top of that stuff, which is so cool that he’s in danger of pushing past “pretty cool” and directly into some kind of in-your-face Poochie bullshit. This comes from Vice, which shared the debut single from Keery’s new psych-pop band Djo. It’s called “Roddy,” and you can hear it below:

Not bad, right? It’s almost like Keery is too good at too many things and now we should start resenting him! We probably won’t, because Steve Harrington is just so goddamn lovable, but we’re definitely considering it. Vice points out that he was a musician before he started appearing in Stranger Things, so this technically isn’t a new thing for him, but he does join a surprisingly long list of Stranger Things stars who are in bands—including Charlie Heaton, Gaten Matarazzo, and Finn Wolfhard. Meanwhile, we’re not in a band or on a hit Netflix show, but no, we don’t resent anybody. We’re happy for them.