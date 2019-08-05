As we previously reported—and as is evident in the above trailer—the new season of Netflix’s Mindhunter will focus primarily on the Atlanta child murders, which left 28 African-Americans dead between 1979 and 1981. The crimes brought with them fiery discussions about race and class, the likes of which it appears will be integral to the journey of Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff), the arrogant, hubristic detective at the center of David Fincher’s series.

Navigating the fringes of the new trailer, though, are a number of the era’s other prominent serial killers, from Cameron Britton’s Ed Kemper to the Son Of Sam and Charles Manson, who Ford wants to meet “more than anything.” We don’t see him in clip, but we are warned that he’s “small, like, really small” and that one would be wise “not to stare.” Damon Herriman, who played Manson in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood, will once again take on the role here.

Also interesting is the opening bit of the trailer, during which Ford and his partner, Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), are confronted with the 1974 murder of Josephine Otero, an 11-year old girl found tied to a pipe in her basement. This was the work of Dennis Rader, a.k.a. BTK, who haunted several moments of the last season and, it appears, will continue to confound our leads.

Mindhunter’s second season debuts on August 16.