The new Judas And The Black Messiah trailer wants more than just war

Photo : Glen Wilson/Warner Bros.

It was announced today that Judas And The Black Messiah will make its debut at the Sundance Film Festival later this month, and Warner Bros. is celebrating the news with a new trailer for Shaka King’s anticipated (and incendiary) new drama. Our first glimpse swirled around Daniel Kaluuya’s livewire take on the film’s subject, Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton, and this latest clip broadens his world, teasing the complexities at the heart of Hampton’s call for revolution.

Lakeith Stanfield co-stars as William O’Neal, a career thief who infiltrates the group on the orders of Jesse Plemons’ FBI agent, who, along with his boss, J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen), hopes to “ prevent the rise of a B lack messiah.” What follows is, per a synopsis, a “battle” for O’Neal’s soul, with Hampton’s soul-stirring message puncturing O’Neal’s own sense of self-preservation.

Watch the new trailer below:

Judas And The Black Messiah, King’s debut feature, will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on February 12 following its Sundance debut.