Disney has been absolutely stuffing the box office lately with live-action (or “live-action”) remakes of its classic animated films, but at least one animated classic evidently does warrant the big-screen revival that Aladdin and The Lion King recently got. Last March, the company announced that it was putting together a remake of Lady And The Tramp for its then-unnamed streaming service (now called Disney+), with Lego Ninjago Movie director Charlie Bean going behind the camera and Support The Girls writer Andrew Bujalski going behind the… writing desk. Now, in advance of this weekend’s D23 expo, Disney has shared its first glimpse of the remake’s eponymous dogs, and they sure look a hell of a lot like dogs:

Wow, look at that fur. Look at those noses. Those are dogs. They might be CG dogs, we don’t really know, but they’re definitely dogs and they may or may not be ready to kiss each other over a plate of spaghetti. The dogs will be voiced by Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux, one of whom seems a little overqualified for a straight-to-streaming movie about kissing dogs, while the other was the star of HBO’s The Leftovers (we’re just razzing you, Justin). Variety reported back in May that Janelle Monáe was working on a few new songs for the movie, including some kind of non-racist reinvention of the “Siamese Cat Song.”

Disney+ will launch on November 12, and we meet see some more from Lady And The Tramp during D23 this weekend.