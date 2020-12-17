Screenshot : Magnolia Pictures

Rodney Ascher is one of the most exciting documentarians working today. In films like Room 237 and The Nightmare, he set logic aside and allowed Kubrick conspiracy theorists and sufferers of sleep paralysis to unspool their obsessions, crackpot as they might be. The emphasis isn’t on proving any given idea, but in highlighting the spiral of the mind, the mythologies we create and then cling to. Rest assured, then, that when we tell you his new movie is about people who believe we live in a computer simulation, that Ascher himself is not also making that argument. He is, however, entertaining it.

A Glitch In The Matrix is slated to debut at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and a synopsis promises “ contemporary cultural touchstones like The Matrix, interviews with real people shrouded in digital avatars, and a wide array of voices, expert and amateur alike.”

And here’s Ascher himself: “The film was an amazing opportunity to engage with big ideas and explore animation and science-fiction inspired imagery on the biggest canvas I’ve ever had, so I’m thankful we’re in such good hands to get it out into the world.”

Watch the trailer below:

A Glitch In The Matrix arrives on February 21, following its Sundance premiere.

