Ann Skelly in The Nevers Photo : Keith Bernstein/HBO

After setting the wheels of The Nevers in motion back in 2018 , creator Joss Whedon left HBO’s original sci-fi series last year due to the “unprecedented challenges” of 2020. That hasn’t delayed its April premiere, however, as screenwriter Philippa Goslett (Mary Magdalene, How To Talk To Girls At Parties) has stepped in as showrunner. Today, HBO has shared a teaser for the action-packed series.

Laura Donnelly (Outlander) and Ann Skelly (Vikings) lead a massive cast of characters with goofy names like Amalia True, Penance Adair, and Dr. Horatio Cousens, playing the “champions” of a new English underclass in the final years of Victoria’s reign. The “Touched,” this so-called underclass, are comprised of souls who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities, making them a threat to the city’s criminal underground and moneyed elite. Have a glance at the numerous character descriptions—and their silly monikers—for a more in-depth look at the people populating this heightened world.

Then watch the below teaser, which introduces a whole host of those characters and their abilities, which they primarily use to kick the shit out of some dudes.

Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Denis O’Hare, Nick Frost and Ben Chaplin round out the cast of the series, which is slated to debut sometime in April.