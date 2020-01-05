The National Society Of Film Critics really liked Parasite

Photo : Parasite ( Neon )

The showy, freewheeling Golden Globe ceremony is on tonight, giving Hollywood a chance to pat itself on the back for giving up-and-coming comedian Ricky Gervais some time in a spotlight that he definitely deserves, but those trophies aren’t the only ones getting handed out this weekend. As reported by Variety, the National Society Of Film Critics (which apparently includes only 38 members) also handed out its annual awards this weekend, and while Ricky Gervais wasn’t celebrated quite as much as he will be tonight, Bong Joon ho’s Parasite got two of the biggest accolades.

Specifically, Parasite won Best Picture, with Bong Joon ho and Han Jin Won winning Best Screenplay for Parasite as well. Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, with Laura Dern getting Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story. Antonio Banderas got Best Actor for Pain & Glory, Mary Kay Place got Best Actress for Diane, and Portrait Of A Lady On Fire’s Claire Mathon won Best Cinematography. You can see the full list of winners and runners-up at that Variety link.