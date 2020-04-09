Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

The 'N Sync boys have been having secret reunion happy hours without us

Sam Barsanti
Filed to:Music
MusicN'SyncLance Bass
1
Save
Illustration for article titled The N Sync boys have been having secret reunion happy hours without us
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Every ‘N Sync fan has dreamed of seeing Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, J.C. Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and the rest of those boys getting back together for some synchronized marionette dancing, but for years they’ve only offered vague teases and “maybe someday” comments about an actual reunion. As it turns out, though, the ‘N Sync guys get together all the time, just not for our benefit. Apparently they’re actual friends who like to talk to each other and don’t require the cheers and adoration of fans in order to survive, almost as if they’re regular people. Who knew?

Advertisement

This comes from Lace Bass himself (via E! News), who revealed during an episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live that he and the other ‘N Sync guys have “happy hours every week together on Zoom” and they’re apparently “really fun.” This all started because of Bass’ The Daily Popcast podcast, which had an episode with Timberlake recently, and it sounds like everyone’s need for human contact in this coronavirus times and the ease of platforms like Zoom has allowed the members of ‘N Sync to bond in ways that they hadn’t before—so much so that Timberlake says that he “would be interested in talking about a reunion.” That’s quite a few steps removed from actually having a reunion, but at least the ‘N Sync guys are still friends after enduring the surely terrible experience of being in a boy band together. (And we don’t mean any offense to Joey Fatone, it’s just a pretty easy joke to name everyone else and then leave out one guy as “the rest.”)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Oh thank god, Matt Reeves confirms The Batman won't be an origin story

The 50 best comedies since 2000

Schitt’s Creek leaves us with a variety of happy endings

Read Britney Spears' glowing review of notorious critical flop Dolittle