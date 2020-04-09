Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images )

Every ‘N Sync fan has dreamed of seeing Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, J.C. Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and the rest of those boys getting back together for some synchronized marionette dancing, but for years they’ve only offered vague teases and “maybe someday” comments about an actual reunion. As it turns out, though, the ‘N Sync guys get together all the time, just not for our benefit. Apparently they’re actual friends who like to talk to each other and don’t require the cheers and adoration of fans in order to survive, almost as if they’re regular people. Who knew?

This comes from Lace Bass himself (via E! News), who revealed during an episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live that he and the other ‘N Sync guys have “happy hours every week together on Zoom” and they’re apparently “really fun.” This all started because of Bass’ The Daily Popcast podcast, which had an episode with Timberlake recently, and it sounds like everyone’s need for human contact in this coronavirus times and the ease of platforms like Zoom has allowed the members of ‘N Sync to bond in ways that they hadn’t before—so much so that Timberlake says that he “would be interested in talking about a reunion.” That’s quite a few steps removed from actually having a reunion, but at least the ‘N Sync guys are still friends after enduring the surely terrible experience of being in a boy band together. (And we don’t mean any offense to Joey Fatone, it’s just a pretty easy joke to name everyone else and then leave out one guy as “the rest.”)