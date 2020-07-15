Screenshot : Disney+

It’s time to play the music! It’s time to light the lights! It’s time to finally see what’s on the bookshelf in Kermit The Frog’s home office , in this teaser teleconference for Muppets Now, the new Disney+ streaming series arriving at the end of July.

This glimpse into pre-production seems totally on-point for the “unscripted” series, which follows Scooter as he tries to rein in the chaos and wrangle his fellow Muppets in time to film each episode. (He’s already doing great, as he wisely mutes Pepé within moments.)

We also spend some more time with Joe The Legal Weasel, counsel for the gang who audiences met in the first trailer for Muppets Now. He’s got some big ideas about branding, it seems. The show arrives on July 31, and new “Muppisodes” will arrive every Friday.