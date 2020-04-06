To say that Adventure Time’s creator Pendleton Ward has a knack for heartfelt ventures with a trippy spin would be a huge understatement, especially now that Netflix has released its trailer for the long-awaited The Midnight Gospel. Partnering with comedian, podcaster, and writer Duncan Trussell, the newest animated wonder from animation studio Titmouse (Big Mouth) looks like a gorgeous, technicolor mind-melt. It’s also the latest product of the streamer’s expanded deal with the studio— a promising attempt to expand their adult animation roster.

Per the official synopsis from the streaming giant, “The Midnight Gospel is the story of Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his extra-dimensional home on the Chromatic Ribbon to interview beings living in other worlds.” It’s nearly impossible to overlook the ways that The Midnight Gospel and Adventure Time are aesthetically similar; however, Trussell’s comedic voice and clips from his popular podcast Duncan Trussell Family Hour deliver a welcome distinction between the two (along with the overtly more adult direction of TMG). The new series appears to straddle the line between the surreal and the relatably introspective in a similar fashion as retired Netflix joys Tuca & Bertie and BoJack Horseman. It also appears just as engaging.

The Midnight Gospel premieres on Netflix April 20, which seems significant somehow, but we can’t quite figure out why.

