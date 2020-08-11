Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

The Mountain Goats are Getting Into Knives this fall

Filed to:Music
MusicThe Mountain GoatsJohn DarnielleGetting Into Knives
Photo: Jade Wilson

Roughly four months to the day that Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle dropped Songs For Pierre Chuvin, his first “boombox” LP since 2002, the songwriter’s back with a new Goats’ LP. Called Getting Into Knives, it’s described in a press release as “the perfect album for the millions of us who have spent many idle hours contemplating whether we ought to be honest with ourselves and just get massively into knives.” We are those millions, readers.

Recorded across a single week in Memphis, the album trades between piano-driven intimacy and stormy bombast, the latter of which is on display in its lead single, “As Many Candles As Possible.” Featuring Al Green’s organist Charles Hodges, the dark and swampy track reflects the Deep South milieu in which it was recorded. Check it out below.

Getting Into Knives will pierce your playlists on October 23, and you can pre-order it on CD, cassette, or vinyl here.

