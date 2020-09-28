Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

The Monster Squad documentary, Wolfman's Got Nards, gets new trailer, release date

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsWolfman's Got NardsThe Monster SquadDocumentaryTrailerHorror
3
Save
Illustration for article titled iThe Monster Squad/i documentary, iWolfmans Got Nards, /igets new trailer, release date
Screenshot: TriStar Pictures

For a generation of horror fans, The Monster Squad was a movie that subverted its kid-friendly premise—suburban pre-teens take on the Universal monsters—by pushing the dial further than its contemporaries. It was a stepping stone of sorts, a transitional film for kids growing more and more curious about the horror section of their local video store.

Now, 33 years after its release, the cult classic is getting the documentary treatment with Wolfman’s Got Nards, a movie that, if we’re being honest, really couldn’t have been called anything else. Per a synopsis, the love letter unpacks the movie’s fandom as it offers an “in-depth look into the film’s conception, response, cult status and revival.” Talking heads include director Fred Dekker, writer Shane Black, and actors Ryan Lambert and Ashley Bank, as well as notable fans like Seth Green and Heather Langenkamp. The documentary was directed by Andre Gower, who, as The Monster Squad’s Sean, became an inadvertent fashion icon for indoor kids the world over.

Advertisement

Check out a trailer below:

Wolfman’s Got Nards hits on demand services on October 27.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The Boys reveals Stormfront’s and Frenchie’s histories in the action-heavy “The Bloody Doors Off”

A righteously pissed John Oliver prepares America to pick up the pieces and start over

Fargo tries to tell a new story with the same old routine

7 years later, Alex Trebek’s unimpressed response to a Bane impression is still funny