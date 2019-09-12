Amazon just dropped the official trailer for its new anthology show Modern Love. Based on eight true stories from The New York Times’ “Modern Love” column, the series features Tina Fey and John Slattery as a couple in marriage counseling, Dev Patel as an entrepreneur who learns a valuable lesson in an interview with journalist Catherine Keener, How I Met Your Mother’s Cristin Milioti as a young pregnant woman in New York, and Anne Hathaway as a young woman in New York with dating problems of her own. Even Fleabag’s “hot priest,” Andrew Scott, is on board.

While the trailer makes Modern Love look kind of cheesy, Love Actually-style, it also holds a lot of promise for a short-story series that can craft entire gripping narratives in the space of 30 minutes. We made the mistake of watching a screener of the episode about Milioti’s character’s relationship with her overprotective Albanian doorman in the office, which led to the dreaded fate of uncontrollable crying at work. If you also fall into the sappy category, you’ll probably want to check this out when the series premieres on October 18—just make sure you’re in a safe space.