The Metropolitan Opera is streaming free nightly operas for self-isolating culture vultures

Now that we’re all locked in our homes for at least the next few weeks , it’s time to culture ourselves up (or binge Bar Rescue, if that’s more your thing) . Thank goodness, then, that New York City’s Metropolitan Opera recently announced it will provide free nightly streams of their performances for both fans and people who have totally run out of other stuff to watch.



“We’d like to provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times...Every night, we’ll be offering a different complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years,” the company’s general manager said in a press release.

Performances begin at 7:30 ET on the company’s website, with replays running for the following 20 hours on its on-demand apps.

Check out the next few days’ worth of offerings below:

Tuesday, March 17 — Puccini’s La Bohème



Conducted by Nicola Luisotti, starring Angela Gheorghiu and Ramón Vargas. Transmitted live on April 5, 2008.

Wednesday, March 18 — Verdi’s Il Trovatore

Conducted by Marco Armiliato, starring Anna Netrebko, Dolora Zajick, Yonghoon Lee, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky. Transmitted live on October 3, 2015.

Thursday, March 19 — Verdi’s La Traviata

Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, starring Diana Damrau, Juan Diego Flórez, and Quinn Kelsey. Transmitted live on December 15, 2018.

Friday, March 20 — Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment

Conducted by Marco Armiliato, starring Natalie Dessay and Juan Diego Flórez. Transmitted live on April 26, 2008.

Saturday, March 21 — Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor

Conducted by Marco Armiliato, starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, and Mariusz Kwiecien. Transmitted live on February 7, 2009.

Sunday, March 22— Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin

Conducted by Valery Gergiev, starring Renée Fleming, Ramón Vargas, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky. Transmitted live on February 24, 2007.

