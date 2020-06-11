Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

The meme-makers have already worked their dark magic on the PS5

plumberduck
William Hughes
Filed to:Games
GamesSonyPlayStation 5
Behold: The world’s sharpest internet router.
Screenshot: YouTube

Sony finally showed off the PlayStation 5 today, introducing its bright and cheerful new child to an internet that promptly did what the internet does “best”: Ripped it to shreds with a glee that only occasionally bordered on the province of “good-natured.” To be fair, it’s kind of what you get when you release a brand new console design that looks like an internet router ripped out of the back room of the Apple Store, but still: Comparing it to the clone-makers from Attack Of The Clones? That’s just cruel.

As with any young person/corporate video game box, most of the teasing went for the console’s most distinctive feature: Those weird, wavy fins extending from its top/right side, a veritable popped collar of modern hardware design.

Still, it’s like the children have always taught us: Sometimes it’s the simplest, cruelest mockery that hurts the most.

Anyway, R.I.P. the PS5; you were oh so terribly young.

