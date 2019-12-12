The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be back for a 4th season

Rachel Brosnahan Photo : Amazon Studios

Midge might have finally alienated some people with her antics, but Amazon wants The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to stick around a little longer. Deadline reports that the series, from Amy Sherman-Palladino, has been picked up for a fourth season, on the heels of its “most watched opening weekend ever.” Amazon didn’t provide any hard numbers to demonstrate what “most watched” means in this case, but the renewal is hardly a surprise—the series continues to captivate at awards shows, with 16 Emmy wins since it premiered. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is also up for best comedy at the 2020 Golden Globes, where star Rachel Brosnahan will also compete in the best actress in a TV series–comedy category.

Season three, which premiered December 6 on Amazon Prime, saw Midge’s (Brosnahan) star continue to rise, as she and Susie (Alex Borstein) went on tour with Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), the famous singer introduced in the second season. There were other stops on the tour, and an appearance from Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby), but season three was a bumpier ride than usual—not in terms of quality, but in terms of Midge finally encountering some obstacles. How well she handled them is another matter, one you can take up in the comments sections of our season-three recaps.