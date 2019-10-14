The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel hops a plane and hits the stage in its third season trailer

Emmy voters rejoice, for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns to demand more of your shiny statuettes this December. Today, Amazon released a proper trailer for the comedy’s third season, following the brief glimpse of the episodes we got in August.

Her star on the rise as the supporting act of famed singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) seems to be under the lights more than she’s out of them during an epic USO tour . The jet-setting new season rounds out its supporting cast of Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub , Luke Kirby, and Michael Zegen with guests that include Sterling K. Brown and Gilmore Girls alum Liza Weil, who’s here with some words of encouragement for her joke-spewing hero.

“You see the world,” she says . “The audiences, when they’re great, are really great, and you’re not having to go to your grave not having done anything interesting.”

Watch the trailer below.

The third season takes the stage on December 6.