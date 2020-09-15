Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

The Mandalorian's season two trailer is no place for a child

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Screenshot: Disney+

A week after Disney+ shared the first-look images of The Mandalorian’s second season, the streamer’s gone and dropped a new trailer for the space adventure’s upcoming batch of episodes.

Pedro Pascal’s Mando and Baby Yoda are still on the run in this first look, pursued as they are by Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, who is now in possession of the ancient and powerful Darksaber. Mando, meanwhile, is tasked with reuniting his ‘lil buddy “with its own kind,” that “race of enemy sorcerers” we know as the Jedi.

We see a few of our old friends in the clip, including Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga and Gina Carano’s Cara Dune, leaving us still to ponder how Temuera Morrison will be manifesting as the original franchise’s Boba Fett, if that’s truly what he’s doing.

Check out the trailer:

Other new cast members include Rosario Dawson and Katee Sackhoff, who are rumored to be playing beloved Clone Wars characters Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze, respectively. Michael Biehn, and Timothy Olyphant round out the cast, while the season’s directors include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez.

The Mandalorian’s second season will premiere on Friday, October 30.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

