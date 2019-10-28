The Mandalorian has a "dramatic" Star Wars spoiler in its first episode

We may not know exactly what to expect from The Mandalorian, Disney+’s high-profile Star Wars tie-in show from Jon Favreau, but the trailer gave enough of an indication of the tone and the post-Return Of The Jedi time period that it didn’t seem like there’d be too many surprises left until the thing actually launches on November 12. Yesterday, though, The New York Times published a story about Disney+’s huge marketing rollout, and it included a weirdly big tease for The Mandalorian: Apparently, at some point in its first episode, there will be a “dramatic Star Wars-universe spoiler.”

We don’t know what that means, but it’s certainly intriguing. Do they mean a spoiler like “Darth Vader is Luke’s father” that would be a shocking reveal to people who have never seen the movies? Or do they mean a spoiler for The Rise Of Skywalker, which the people making The Mandalorian and Disney+ know won’t be in theaters for another month after the show comes out. Framing it as a “spoiler” implies that it’s something you might not want to know going in, but since it’s coming out before the thing it’s apparently going to spoil, how is anyone supposed to avoid it? Or is “spoiler” the wrong word, and it’s more like a big “reveal” or “twist” from what we’ve previously seen in the Star Wars universe?

Off the top of our heads, and without any additional knowledge beyond what has been shown in the trailers or reported on at this very site, we’re going to go out on a limb and guess that this “spoiler” might have something to do with Boba Fett. He’s already been swallowed up by the sarlacc at the time The Mandalorian takes place, but it does seem a little suspicious that the show hasn’t made a big deal about the fact that its unnamed protagonist is… unnamed and happens to be a bounty hunter that wears Mandalorian armor like Boba Fett. Or maybe Werner Herzog has a scene where he’s just like, “Hey, apparently Darth Vader died and he had some kids named Luke and Leia.”