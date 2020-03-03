The Magicians to end with season 5 on Syfy

Screenshot : The Magicians ( YouTube

The time has come to bid farewell to The Magicians, as Deadline reveals that Syfy has opted not to move forward with the beloved fantasy series. The Magicians is currently in the midst of its fifth season, and the upcoming finale will serve as the series conclusion. Creators John McNamara and Sera Gamble, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers, reportedly wrote the season five finale so that it could also serve as a series finale—though Deadline notes they were uncertain if the show would indeed conclude with the fifth season.



The Magicians was a huge hit for Syfy in its first two seasons, and while the three subsequent seasons pulled in lower ratings, the series has continued to enjoy an enthusiastic fan following. Based on the novels by Lev Grossman, The Magicians follows a group of students at the Brakebills College for Magical Pedagogy—a secret institution in upstate New York—as they discover that the realms of fantasy and magic from the books they enjoyed as children are actually real and pose a legitimate threat to our world. The series stars Olivia Taylor Dudley, Summer Bishil, Stella Maeve, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Ricky Worthy, Jade Tailor, and Trevor Einhorn.