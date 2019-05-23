Ahead of a U.S. tour next month, The Lonely Island—Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer—has dropped a surprise, star-studded visual album to Netflix, one that finds Samberg and Schaffer slipping into the jerseys of their childhood heroes: Oakland A’s legends/scourges Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire. The 27-minute special will be accompanied by a soundtrack that will feature an additional verses and a song that didn’t make Netflix’s cut.



Absurd, profane, and relentlessly catchy, The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience offers a soul-searching reexamination of baseball’s baddest boys, with special guests like Maya Rudolph, Jenny Slate, Jim O’Heir, Hannah Simone, and Haim along for the ride. You can also catch This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown doing his best Sia in the below clip for “Oakland Nights,” a steamy, lovelorn track in which McGwire asserts “the greatest aphrodisiac is physical fitness.”

That said, the best introduction to the project might be “Uniform On,” a grainy ode to performance-enhancing drugs that we’re sure won’t make the real Canseco mad at all. “Make me a god with the chemical sciences,” Samberg-as-Jose screams, showing how the ’roids ensure he and McGwire can do what all strongmen inevitably must: “work out with a tire.”

The album, which is available for streaming now, was executive-produced by The Lonely Island and Becky Sloviter, while the visual component was directed by both Mike Diva and Schaffer himself. Schaffer, meanwhile, was just tapped to direct Disney’s Chip ’N Dale: Rescue Rangers reboot, which we’re hoping will be just as filthy.