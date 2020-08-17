Photo : Rodin Eckenroth ( Getty Images )

Something just came together in the writing of the wacky 2020 Mad Libs that is the above headline. Follow this piece of red yarn, if you can : Cursive is a band that released a popular emo album in 2003. That’s the same year that another band beloved among the emo/indie set released their first and only studio album. The album: Give Up. The band: Indie supergroup The Postal Service. Which also happens to be the name of something that is currently under attack by our tyrannical president in this, the Y ear O f O ur Hell, 2020. And so it only makes sense that the lead singer of Cursive would pay another famous person with ties to the Postal Service to defend it via a Cameo that will undoubtedly speak to the hearts of nostalgia-loving former emo kids everywhere, many of whom now have money which they can spend on things like stamps to support the Postal Service—and if they think John Ratzenberger is referring to the band The Postal Service and not the actual U.S. Postal Service, who cares because we need to protect and defend the people who deliver mail AT ALL COSTS. Even if it forces us to relive the horrors of our emo years and all the bad hair cut choices we made along the way.



With the unwarranted uncovering of this non-existent conspiracy out of the way, here’s a Cameo from John Ratzenberger—the artist formerly known as Cliff Clavin, iconic TV postman of Cheers fame—asking you to support the U.S. Postal Service, in a message paid for by Tim Kasher, the lead singer of Cursive: