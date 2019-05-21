In the last teaser for Toy Story 4 Pixar introduced us to Duke Caboom, the spirited Canadian stuntman voiced by Keanu Reeves. For its latest trailer, the playtime gang are on a recovery mission to rescue Bonnie’s beloved Forky (Tony Hale). The crafts project-turned-new buddy ends up lost (or, per the trailer, dramatically sucked out of the RV) during a family road trip. While an unremarkable cluster of plastic utensils and pipe cleaner bits would just remain lost in most scenarios, Woody (Tom Hanks) and company realize just how much Forky means to young Bonnie.

Contrary to previous installments that have famously paired Woody with destined frienemy Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), this mission appears to be pretty Bo-heavy (Annie Potts). But don’t worry, Buzz Hive, the dramatically heroic space explorer is still very much on-hand along with Rex, Jessie, Hamm, The Potato Heads, and the rest. (By the way, Mr. Potato Head will still be posthumously voiced by the legendary Don Rickles, who died in 2017.) We also get a chance to see the “plush rush” in action, though we hope that kind-looking elderly woman is okay.

Toy Story 4 sails into theaters June 21.