The holiday rom-com is a special breed: Something about the end of the year kicks cinematic romantic travails up into a much heightened level. Ready to reach for that tinseled high bar is Last Christmas, a holiday rom-com with a considerable pedigree. The movie stars Emilia Clarke in a major departure from her long tenure on Game Of Thrones, directed by Bridesmaids’ Paul Feig, with Emma Thompson both co-writing the script and co-starring, with Crazy Rich Asians rom-com vets Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh rounding out the impressive cast.

According to this new trailer, Thompson and husband Greg Wise were inspired by the music of George Michael to pen Last Christmas, which still doesn’t seem like a straight translation of the song. Clarke plays a young woman with a heart condition who tries to get her life back on track after an apparent brush with death. Unfortunately, she gets bogged down in the holiday season after getting hired as a department store elf and having to move in with her mother (Thompson). But will things take a happier turn when she meets a handsome stranger (Golding)? Have you ever seen a romantic comedy before? We can all look forward to Last Christmas getting us into the romantic holiday spirit (and start stalking mistletoe doorways) when the movie arrives in November.